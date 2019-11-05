We’re Obsessed With This Chic Cookware Launch — & You Will Be Too

Sexy and cookware aren't terms we're apt to pair, but a new brand just seamlessly melded the two together in a majorly accessible way. Direct-to-consumer home brand, Caraway, launched today with its first collection of affordably packaged and stylish cookware — and we got a first-person glimpse of its IRL appeal.
Pre-launch we met with the brand's co-founder, Jordan Nathan, who walked us through each of the essential bundles — which, even when laid out in the small start-up's temporary office space, looked vibrant, streamlined, and chic. Priced at $395 (aka the total cost of one Le Creuset), the sets include everything from a fry-pan to a saucepan, dutch oven, sauté pan, and three matching lids. The Caraway team explained that all of the cookware is eco-friendly, thoughtfully crafted from sleek non-toxic and non-stick materials. The ceramic goods are available in five separate color options that aren't commonly seen across the current cookware scene — perracotta (pink terracotta), sage, cream, navy, or gray — making kitchen clutter look like chic decor. Oh, and did we mention that each set also includes four magnetic pan racks and a canvas lid-holder with cabinet hooks to streamline your kitchen Martha-Stewart-style? We were ready to run out of there with the canvas hanging organizer alone. Genius.
Distinctly separate scenarios used come to mind when we thought of pots and pans: questionably rusted hand-me-downs clunking around in our cabinets OR a streamlined stainless-steel rack glistening from the pristine heights of Martha Stewart's kitchen. But, that's where Caraway shook things up for those of us who believed our tiny spaces (and budgets) could never own a full, let alone matching, set of cookware. These clever bundles are ideal investments for starter apartments, second homes, or anyone in need of a stylish and easy kitchen upgrade — and we're calling this new venture one to watch.
