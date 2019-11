We’re Obsessed With This Chic Cookware Launch — & You Will Be Too

Pre-launch we met with the brand's co-founder, Jordan Nathan, who walked us through each of the essential bundles — which, even when laid out in the small start-up's temporary office space, looked vibrant, streamlined, and chic. Priced at $395 (aka the total cost of one Le Creuset ), the sets include everything from a fry-pan to a saucepan, dutch oven, sauté pan, and three matching lids. The Caraway team explained that all of the cookware is eco-friendly, thoughtfully crafted from sleek non-toxic and non-stick materials. The ceramic goods are available in five separate color options that aren't commonly seen across the current cookware scene — perracotta (pink terracotta), sage, cream, navy, or gray — making kitchen clutter look like chic decor . Oh, and did we mention that each set also includes four magnetic pan racks and a canvas lid-holder with cabinet hooks to streamline your kitchen Martha-Stewart-style? We were ready to run out of there with the canvas hanging organizer alone. Genius.