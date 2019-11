After much anticipation, our favorite dark, British comedy, The End Of The Fucking World is back for season 2 . So much went down in the first season leaving us wondering if some of our favorite TEOTFW cast members are even in season 2 . I mean, where do you go after the two protagonists of the show are left on a rural beach in England surrounded by an armed SWAT team? We’ve been waiting nearly two years to have our questions answered and now it's finally time to find out.