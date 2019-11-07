"So I don't really have anything I'm afraid to tell my friends! My family is a bit of a different story. I'm not in touch with my family anymore, although I never hid my politics from them. I'm an immigrant from the former Soviet Union — I came here when I was young and consider myself an American, and my family does not. This has led to a few fights. I also think it's relatively common with Soviet families that when they move here, there's a 'Republicanization' that happens where they become more politically conservative over time. A lot of our rift has also come from certain abusive behavior in my family, and their inability to change their ways of communication."