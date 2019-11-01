Speaking of adorable, Link (Chris Carmack) and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) have lunch with his parents to celebrate his "cancer-versary" and plan to tell them about their impending grandbaby... until his parents totally hijack everything by telling him they're getting remarried to each other. Link freaks out; first off, their divorce was hell on him and he can't believe they want him to be happy about their new (old) relationship, and secondly, this day is supposed to be about him and the baby and meeting Amelia and they made it all about them.