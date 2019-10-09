October marks the beginning of the festive season. No, not Christmas (I’m not an animal), but there’s no reason Halloween can’t be celebrated with the same gusto. There’s candy, costumes, and incredible decorations. Plus, just like Christmas, there are a number of TV specials and movies you can’t make it through the season without watching — the only challenge is figuring out where to find them.
That’s some good news about all the streaming services that are out there: One of them has to have what you’re looking for. If you’re lucky, the spook you’re in search of is provided by one of your subscriptions, but as long as you have $3.99, you won’t be out of luck this year when it comes to any of the quintessential hits. While Halloween TV show episodes and Halloween movies are a dime a dozen, ahead we’ve rounded up the most important specials and films for a festive Halloween season, and where exactly you can watch them.