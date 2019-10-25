The judge was not thrilled and called Meredith,\ "The girl who cried medical emergency." Instead of letting Mer make up her hours at the cleaning site, the judge remanded Meredith to serve her missed hours in jail. That may not just be the five hours she missed last week if the supervisor told the judge about all of Meredith's missed time over the past few episodes. At the same time, she hasn't missed, like, months of time. At most, she's missed a few days total. Fans will likely see Meredith released from jail within the next couple of episodes. It is worth noting that she isn't mentioned at all in the Nov. 7 episode synopsis, nor is she in any of the press site photos for that episode. She could still be in jail and absent from that episode even after Halloween passes. Beyond that, expect Mer to return in short time once she makes up her missed community service hours.