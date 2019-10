Do you know that viral video going around of how every meeting starts in 2019 ? That's basically what The Witcher did to Game Of Thrones . The new Netflix series just got its first trailer and it is so eerily similar to GoT that I'm all but certain they shared the same set. There's sword-fighting, horses, armies running at each other, fire, snow, and orgies — pretty much all the things that make up Game Of Thrones' DNA. However, this fantasy series leans a lot harder into the world of magic and stars Henry Cavill, which is always a bonus.