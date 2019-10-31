Selena Gomez Hits Back At All Those Dating Rumors

Selena Gomez just wrote a song about independence and loving herself, but it took people about 0.2 seconds to forget that message and start speculating about her dating life. In the past month, the “Lose You To Love Me” singer was spotted with two rumored exes, One Direction’s Nial Horan and Samuel Krost. Immediately, rumors that she had rekindled things with either of her past flames began swirling, so the artist took to her Instagram Story to set things straight.
Back in December 2015, Gomez and Horan were spotted on a date, as well as getting close at Jenna Dewan-Tatum’s 35th birthday party. So when pal Courtney Lopez posted this picture that shows Horan with his arm around Gomez earlier this month, fans immediately jumped to conclusions.
with all of our schedules and travel, we don’t get to see each other as often as maybe we would like, but every time we do get to sit down and share a meal together, it makes me emotional and so happy. and seeing my favorite people embrace my now husband makes me want to cry. they’re really all family. 🖤
As for Krost, founder of the clothing brand Krost, the two are believed to have dated in January 2016, and were spotted out together recently, according to E! News. However, all this proves is that Gomez is great at staying friends with her (possible) exes, because she was very clear on Instagram about the state of her romantic life.
"I'm not dating anyone," she wrote. "I've been single for two years. I'm on God's timing not mine."
Not only does this echo the message in her two recent singles "Look At Her Now" and "Lose You To Love Me," it's also the same zen state of mind she preached in the wake of other rumors regarding her and Hailey Baldwin, ex Justin Bieber's wife. After the release of "LYTLM," it was believed the model was shading Gomez on her Instagram Story, but Gomez nipped that in the bud.
"I am grateful for the response that the song is getting. I'm so grateful," she began in an Instagram Live after Baldwin had clarified that she was not shading the singer. "However, I do not stand for women tearing women down. And I will never, ever be by that. So please be kind to everyone. It doesn't matter what the situation is. If you're my fans, don't be rude to anybody, please. Don't go off and say things that you just feel in the moment. And just please, from me, know that that's not my heart. My heart is only to release things that I feel that are me and that I'm proud of. And that's all that I'll say, yeah."
Here's the cheat code for any rumors involving Gomez going forward: If you think there's drama, there's not. She and God have no time for that.
