You may already shop The Inside — if so, we applaud your design-savvy expertise — but for those who aren't as familiar with the stylish direct-to-consumer home site, its first-ever line of customizable tableware just launched today. And if shopping for placemats to napkin sets and tablecloths has failed to thrill you in the past, get ready: these goods are chic.
The new assortment includes a selection of essential linens in 100+ fabrics crafted from 100% cotton twill, along with gilded flatware and sleek serving styles curated from partner brands. The Inside stocks its impressive lineup of limited-edition prints with collab creations from big-name style icons (like Clare V or R29's very own global editor-in-chief, Christene Barberich) — meaning dinner guests can wipe crumbs away with a Peter Som-print napkin, or you can conceal those water-ring marks beneath a Scalamandré tablecloth.
The holidays are hot on the horizon and we've got everything from entertaining to gifting on the brain — so why not lighten those to-do lists by ditching the ratty dish towels to takeout napkins and investing in a new, thrilling tableware set (customized by you and a style icon of your choosing).
