Kourtney Kardashian Gets Mom-Shamed For Her Son’s Hair

There are so many things that get mommy shamers riled up — from breastfeeding to outfit choices — but hair seems to get the internet especially angry. For some reason, people have opinions about exactly how and when celebrity mothers should be cutting and styling their children's hair, and they're sharing their unsolicited judgments on Instagram.
Just a few months ago, Jessica Simpson received public backlash after dyeing her 7-year-old daughter's hair. Before that, Kim Kardashian faced Twitter controversy after straightening her daughter North's hair. Now, the mommy shamers are targeting Kourtney Kardashian, who posted an Instagram photo of her 4-year-old son, Reign Disick, that got one commenter upset over the length of the child's hair.
"A weekend away," the 40-year-old mom of three captioned her Instagram gallery showcasing a few highlights from the weekend. Most of the photos show her youngest son playing on a coastal California farm. Despite the idyllic backdrop, one commenter wrote: "She really needs to cut his hair."
Standing up for herself and her child, Kardashian responded directly to the commenter. "She really needs to not worry about kids that aren't her own," she responded, adding: "He is a happy boy."
From the smiling photos, it certainly seems that Reign is a happy boy — and really, that's all that matters. It seems that the 4,000 people that liked Kourtney's clapback think so, too.
