Another key difference: Hunter went relatively unscathed as news of his affairs were released, even vowing that a scandal like this won’t get him unseated. He didn’t apologize after his wife pleaded guilty to conspiracy to misuse campaign funds , either. Hill, on the other hand, was the subject of a media onslaught after RedState and The Daily Mail released nude photos of her. She apologized for the relationship with the campaign staffer, which she said was consensual and occurred before she took office. But, amid an ethics probe against her , which began almost immediately and has yet to yield any results, there has been a right-wing outcry for her resignation.