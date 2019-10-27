Halsey & Evan Peters Made It Instagram & Red Carpet Official In One Day

Halsey and Evan Peters are celebrating Halloween — and each other. The two sparked dating rumors earlier this fall when they were spotted laughing together at Six Flags, and two matching costumes later, things appear to be getting more serious.
On Saturday night, Halsey and Peters posed on the red carpet after attending a celebration in honor of American Horror Story’s 100th episode. Peters, who starred in eight seasons of AHS, dressed up as Sonny Bono with a wig, fake mustache, and silk shirt; Halsey, in a matching polka-dotted dress, was Cher.
That wasn’t their only couple’s costume, though. On Friday night, the two dressed up in matching goth ensembles for Halsey’s Halloween party, Page Six reports. Halsey confirmed this yesterday on Instagram with a shot of Peters’ arms around her. “Resident goths,” she wrote.
“It’s still very new, but they are both interested in dating each other and hanging out,” an unnamed source told E! News.
To say Halsey was a fan of Peters might be an understatement. When they were first photographed together, Twitter uncovered a trove of since-deleted tweets about Halsey’s crush on the actor at the start of his AHS career. “Seriously Evan Peters stop making me attracted to alleged sociopaths and accused murderers…” she wrote in 2012. A year later, she was more clear with her intentions, writing, “Petition for Evan Peters to date me.”
Halsey previously dated British musician Yungblud, but the two broke up shortly before she was seen with Peters. Meanwhile, Peters used to live with his AHS co-star Emma Roberts, but they split amicably in March after seven years.
