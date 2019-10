Halsey & Evan Peters Made It Instagram & Red Carpet Official In One Day

To say Halsey was a fan of Peters might be an understatement. When they were first photographed together, Twitter uncovered a trove of since-deleted tweets about Halsey’s crush on the actor at the start of his AHS career. “Seriously Evan Peters stop making me attracted to alleged sociopaths and accused murderers…” she wrote in 2012. A year later, she was more clear with her intentions, writing, “Petition for Evan Peters to date me.”