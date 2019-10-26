Life goes down unexpected paths, and that’s the case for former Bachelor star Lauren Bushnell. Instead of living happily ever after with Ben Higgins, who proposed to her at the end of season 20, Bushnell married country musician Chris Lane, Entertainment Tonight reports.
Bushnell and Lane wed in a ceremony that included lots of peonies, an exclusive People wedding photo reveals. She wore a minimal white gown with a plunging neckline and wide straps designed by Olia Zavozina, with a dramatic cathedral-length veil. Lane donned a bow tie for the occasion. “I feel like the luckiest girl. We both recognize what we have is special, and we feel very lucky,” said Bushnell to People. “I’ve just looked forward to the day for quite some time and I’m glad that it’s finally here,” added Lane, “I feel like I’m the luckiest guy in the world to be marrying her.”
Bushnell and Higgins were an item for a year and a half after his Bachelor season concluded. They starred in their own spinoff reality show, Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After? (emphasis on the question mark). They broke up in 2017; at the time Bushnell told People that watching Higgins fall in love with runner-up JoJo Fletcher was “hurtful.” Bushnell began dating Lane shortly after. In 2018, and she moved to Nashville to be with him.
For their first dance, Bushnell and Lane danced to his song “Big, Big Plans,” which he wrote about their love. “I don’t think we could really dance to anything else,” Bushnell told People. The reception included a Shake Shack food truck, which sounds like a very delicious wedding idea.
