Alex Morgan Announced Her Pregnancy With The Help Of Her Two Dogs

Soccer star Alex Morgan is having a big year. First, she won the Women’s World Cup as part of the U.S. women’s national soccer team. Now, she’s expecting her first child.
Morgan, 30, and her husband, fellow soccer player Servando Carrasco, 31, shared the news today via People.com. The announcement came complete with an adorable photoshoot of the couple with their two dogs, with Carrasco holding a sign reading “BABY GIRL / APRIL 2020.”
“We are so overjoyed to grow our family,” Morgan said. “She’s the best World Cup gift I could have asked for.”
The couple also shared the news on Instagram, along with a new photo showing them holding a pair of baby-sized sneakers. Morgan wrote, “We are already in love and we haven’t even met her yet. Newest member of the Carrasco family, coming soon.” Carrasco added, “Can’t wait to meet my baby girl.”
In an interview with Reuters ahead of the World Cup, Morgan shared her plans for the future. “I would love to start a family, and live in Southern California, maybe in San Diego,” she said. “My husband definitely wants to stay in the soccer world, and I am enjoying dipping my toes into new areas, like books and movies. It is an exciting time.”
She added, “Something I would want for my kids is to be confident and dream big, regardless of what obstacles are in the way. That is what I did when I was seven, not even knowing that professional soccer was a possibility. I would love for that message to hit home with them.”
