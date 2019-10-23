Cardi B Is Joining This Iconic Movie Franchise

Cardi B may have been bored filming Hustlers, but it’s very possible that her small role in the stripper blockbuster has launched a new career for the rapper. In a Tuesday night Instagram video, Vin Diesel announced that Cardi would be joining the cast of Fast 9, the latest movie in the Fast & Furious franchise — and, according to Cardi, the “best” yet.
“Day 86 here on the set of Fast 9,” Diesel says in the clip. “We all gave every single thing we could for this movie, put it all on the table, put it all out there.”
Cardi adds, “I’m tired! I ain’t gonna front, this is gonna be the best one.”
The Fast & Furious franchise has seen a lot of shifts in the past several years. Following star Paul Walker’s death in 2013, many fans wondered whether the beloved films would come to an end until Universal Studios exec Donna Langley squashed that rumor. “Paul is, and always will be, an integral part of the story. But there are many other great characters, and it’s also an opportunity to introduce new characters,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2014.
And for what it’s worth, Walker’s daughter, Meadow, is a big fan of the franchise’s latest addition. Just an hour after Diesel posted his video with Cardi, she commented, “Yes!!!!!!!!”
Excluding last year’s spin-off with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, we last saw the Fast & Furious family in 2017. The eighth installment, The Fate of the Furious, was the second in the franchise to gross over $1 billion in 2017.
Fast 9, initially set to premiere last spring, was pushed back to an April 2020 release.
Plot details are still unknown, but Cardi will star alongside franchise favorites including Diesel, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, and Michelle Rodriguez.
