Cardi B Was Really Bored Filming Hustlers

Cardi B had a role in one of the most beloved blockbusters of the year, and it was really, really boring. While the musician told Ellen DeGeneres that she enjoyed filming Hustlers, no one warned her that most of her time on set would be spent sitting around. Luckily, there was an upside: $$$.
The "Bodak Yellow" rapper played Diamond in the film, and her main scene took place alongside Jennifer Lopez as the two women taught Constance Wu how to give an effective lap dance. Cardi B drew from her own life experience as a dancer, but it looks way more exciting to be a stripper than it apparently is to act like one.
"I couldn't believe that I was on set for 16 hours...is this what actors and actresses gotta go through?" she lamented on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she was joined by Chance the Rapper and T.I. to talk about their new Netflix show Rhythm + Flow. "Artists, we have long days, but it's just full of excitement. It's like, you gotta wait in the trailer until it's your turn, you gotta do the same scene like 20 times."
Naturally, this prompted DeGeneres to speculate that Cardi B won't be doing another movie any time soon — but it turns out she's filming another one this month.
"You just said you didn't enjoy it!" DeGeneres cried. "But you don't care?"
"I enjoy the checks," Cardi B sang in response, prompting laughter.
In other words, she likes boardin' jets and mornin' sex (Woo!) but there's nothing in this world that she likes more than checks (Money). How many times does she need to tell us?
