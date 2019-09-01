Cardi B Is Ready To "Let The Games Begin" In Her New Netflix Series

Cardi B is ready to find hip-hop’s next big star with the help of Netflix’s new three-week competition series, Rhythm + Flow.
She announced the new series during her headlining set at this year’s Made In America festival by showing a teaser of what fans can expect from the new competition show. “Let the games begin!” shouted Cardi B in the trailer, while aboard a private jet on her way to auditions. Did we mention she was eating a strawberry and drinking champagne at the same time? This show might be about finding the next big hip-hop star, but it is also about giving the world more iconic Cardi B moments.
Joined by fellow rappers Chance the Rapper and T.I., the three music superstars will act as judges as the show attempts to find the most promising, undiscovered talent from Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York City.
“I think what sets it apart is, we’re actually looking for rap artists, you know what I’m saying?” Cardi B told Entertainment Tonight when the show was announced last November. “We’re actually looking for hip-hop artists. Like, people do, like, music, talent, all these dancing things, we’re looking for rap artists, hip-hop artists. I’m looking for the next Cardi B.”
Rhythm + Flow, Netflix’s first foray into the music competition space, will run for three weeks and is broken down into chapters released every Wednesday. The first four episodes will show the audition process in each city, the next three will focus on cyphers, rap battles, and music videos. In the final three episodes, the contestants will cover samples and collaborations before finally declaring a winner.
Rhythm + Flow begins streaming October 9 on Netflix.
