Cardi B is making money moves all the way to Netflix, and Chance the Rapper and T.I. are along for the ride. Netflix announced their new music competition show called Rhythm + Flow on Tuesday, along with the group of rappers they've enlisted to judge it.
Produced by big names like John Legend, Rhythm + Flow wants to take undiscovered hip-hop artists from all over the U.S. and bring them one big step closer to their dreams — and that includes you. Seriously. Auditions are beginning this fall in cities all over, and Chance the Rapper posted a call-out on Instagram. If you or a friend is unsigned and passionate about a career in hip-hop, then you could find yourself in auditioning in front of not just Cardi B, Chance The Rapper, and T.I., but other established rappers sitting as guest judges in their respective hometowns.
For ten episodes, the show will zero in on industry hopefuls as they work their way to the top, but the exact nature of the competition is still unknown. Will there be one winner, American Idol style? Will there be a winner from each city? And what do they win, anyway?
Honestly, a stamp of approval from Cardi B is all I'd need to feel like a success, but we bet there are tons more surprises in store come the show's premiere fall 2019.
