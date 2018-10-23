Cardi B Just Dropped A New Anthem About Her Favorite Thing: Money

Cardi B is back with her first song since the July birth of her daughter, Kulture, and it's pretty much an anthem for new motherhood. And you know what new mothers appreciate most? $$$.
At least, that's what Cardi's preaching in her new single "Money." Her lifestyle is a pricey one, and she has no plans to change that. In fact, she doesn't just have an extra mouth to feed, but a whole extra person to spoil with the same luxuries she spends on herself.
"I gotta fly, I need a jet, shit / I need room for my legs," the lyrics read. "I got a baby, I need some money, yeah / I need cheese for my egg."
Advertisement
The chorus, sung to periodical shouts of "money," reads, "I was born to flex (Yes) / Diamonds on my neck / I like boardin' jets, I like mornin' sex (Woo!) / But nothing in this world that I like more than checks (Money)."
That pretty much lays it all out on the table for you, but during the last chorus, Cardi tweaks the line to give another sweet nod to her daughter: "But nothing in this world that I like more than Kulture," she says, latter adding "All a bad bitch need is the K, K, C (Woo!)." K.K.C. being the initials for Kulture Kiari Cephus.
Listen to the full song below:
Advertisement