Cardi B Is Joining This Iconic Movie Franchise

The Fast & Furious franchise has seen a lot of shifts in the past several years. Following star Paul Walker’s death in 2013 , many fans wondered whether the beloved films would come to an end until Universal Studios exec Donna Langley squashed that rumour . “Paul is, and always will be, an integral part of the story. But there are many other great characters, and it’s also an opportunity to introduce new characters,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2014.