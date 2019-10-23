Whether your upcoming Saturday involves pumpkin picking or chugging hard cider at your homecoming tailgate, on Sunday you're going to need some serious R&R. The dream scenario: You horizontal on the couch covered in blankets, Netflix on the TV, and — to maximize the cozy ambiance in your dimly lit living room — a fall candle flickering on the coffee table.
If you shop Bath & Body Works right now, that ideal Sunday vision can become a reality before this weekend. That's because the brand that bottles up the smell of fall just dropped a huge seasonal sale with 50% off select items, from sweet pumpkin shower gel to a birch-lined jumbo Cranberry Woods candle.
The sale is live on the B&BW website. If you click through the assortment, you'll find that more than 100 fall fragrances have been price-chopped. If you're in need of a hand soap or wall plug-in for your bathroom, you can get a Marshmallow Pumpkin Latte-scented bottle or refill for just $3. Shower gels, fragrance mists, and body creams in the quintessential and best-selling Bath & Body Works autumn scents — like Crisp Morning Air and Black Cherry Merlot — are all under $8 during the flash promotion.
Buy whatever you need, and get 50% off your full order at checkout. Obviously, we'd highly recommend a few jumbo, 3-wick candles for your bedroom, kitchen, and coffee table. The featured jars are adorable and smell like fresh woodsy air poured over wax — plus this temporary $12-per-jar deal will likely be gone before your Sunday Scaries set in.
