Except it’s a Stephen King-inspired series, and we know that nothing is what it seems. Skarsgård’s Henry is called back to Castle Rock because he learns Matthew, his estranged dad, has commited suicide. Skarsgård’s Henry goes to his house, and while trying to fix a broken fuse, he encounters... the other Henry Deaver (the younger version of André Holland, played by Caleel Harris) who’s in a cage. He’s been kept prisoner by Matthew and the only words he says to Skarsgård’s Henry is: “Henry Deaver.” (These are the same first words The Kid uses in the first episode.) We learn that Young Henry Deaver showed up to Matthew’s house one day, telling him he woke up in a forest alone, in the same town, but the town was different. Young Henry Deaver says that he, too, has been hearing the noises Matthew has been hearing.