The Star Wars Trailer Has Fans Spinning Theories About Leia’s Fate

Kathryn Lindsay
Photo: Photofest.
This is it: The final trailer of the final movie in the Skywalker saga.
After 44 years, fans have one last chance to whip up some Star Wars Episode 9 theories before these historic storylines come to a definitive end. However, there's one goodbye we'll definitely have to say in theaters this December: to General Leia Organa, played by the late Carrie Fisher. In Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, she appears posthumously via unused footage from previous films, but fans are worried a darker fate awaits the longtime character.
We first get a glimpse of Fisher in the trailer sharing a hug with Rey (Daisy Ridley), which we've seen before. It's the end of this new trailer that has people losing it, when a voiceover of Luke (Mark Hamill) says "The Force will be with you," and Leia adds, "Always."
Not only did it hit fans right in the heart, it also has their brains whirring for possible ways to end Leia's story. Unfortunately, many think Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will contain the character's death.
Others think it's possible that, yes, Leia dies, but she remains alive in spirit (literally) as a force ghost alongside Luke to help guide Rey.
In a way, that would be a fitting end to Fisher's legacy as well — someone whose physical form is gone, but who will forever live on in the lives of those who love her (real or fictional).
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker comes to theaters December 20.
