Scarlett Johansson Has One Very Explicit Rule For Colin Jost’s Bachelor Party

Che does not have the best track record when it comes to getting involved in Johansson and Jost's romance. Last July, he sent a clown to crash Jost's birthday dinner with Johansson, so you can only imagine what he'd have up his sleeve for an event that's supposed to involve debauchery. In that sense, he might actually be the perfect person to throw a Bachelor party — but don't tell Johansson I said that.