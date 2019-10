The limited series is based off the 2017 novel of the same name written by Tom Perrotta (who also wrote The Leftovers). The show, with a total of seven, 30-minute episodes, shows Eve Fletcher (Hahn) and her son Brendan (Jackson White) reaching turning points in their lives. For Eve, that point comes when she has a sexual reawakening after her son leaves for college. “I used to be fun. Now I’m boring,” she hopelessly tells another character in the Mrs. Fletcher trailer . The divorcee attempts to just start her life to help deal with her empty nest feelings. Off at college as a freshman, Brendan figures out how to navigate a new world where he is no longer Mr. Popular.