A coming-of-age story isn't just for teens and 20-somethings, and HBO’s newest comedy Mrs. Fletcher is living proof. It stars Kathryn Hahn and explores the oft-tread idea via a mother and son.
The limited series is based off the 2017 novel of the same name written by Tom Perrotta (who also wrote The Leftovers). The show, with a total of seven, 30-minute episodes, shows Eve Fletcher (Hahn) and her son Brendan (Jackson White) reaching turning points in their lives. For Eve, that point comes when she has a sexual reawakening after her son leaves for college. “I used to be fun. Now I’m boring,” she hopelessly tells another character in the Mrs. Fletcher trailer. The divorcee attempts to just start her life to help deal with her empty nest feelings. Off at college as a freshman, Brendan figures out how to navigate a new world where he is no longer Mr. Popular.
The show explores the struggles of isolation, through both Eve and Brendan, while also using the ensemble cast to feature a wide range of relationships.
Mrs. Fletcher premieres on October 27, but don’t wait until the pilot episode to become familiar with the TV adaptation. The cast for this series is comprised of up-and-coming actors as well as seasoned vets that you should definitely know more about. The series is also one of the final on screen appearances of Cameron Boyce (The Descendants) who passed away this past summer. Scroll through the slideshow to learn more about the characters in Mrs. Fletcher.