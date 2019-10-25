Warning: There are spoilers for season 1 of Daybreak ahead.
Teenagers fending for themselves on Earth after some kind of doomsday or parent-eliminating event isn't a novel concept. In fact, Netflix’s latest original series Daybreak adds to the streaming giant's lineup of dystopian futures (hi, The Society) while putting a twist on the traditional zombie rules: enter Daybreak's Ghoulies.
The fantasy, sort of coming-of age series is set in a world where Glendale teenagers have survived an apocalypse. Outcast Josh Wheeler (Colin Ford) narrates the series in a fourth-wall-breaking manner and forms an unlikely team with samurai Wesley Fists (Austin Crute) and salty pre-teen Angelica (Alyvia Alyn Lind). Josh’s narration lays out the exposition of Daybreak as well as the obstacles he and the rest of the surviving teenagers (who have separated into gangs) face. Among these challenges are Ghoulies. Not sure what those are? Well, Josh is here to explain that.
Advertisement
What Are Ghoulies?
They're technically not zombies, but they basically zombies with a twist: These mutated humans wander the streets repeating their final thoughts before the bombs went off — things like whether or not there is a sale at Lululemon or how damnit it's cheat day! They are blood hungry monsters who try to kill the teenagers and drink their blood, so that's new in the realm of zombie killers. Ghoulies also are attracted to loud noises, but more specifically music. Another twist on a classic.
Why Are All Adults Ghoulies?
That is kind of the million dollar question. In this post-apocalyptic Glendale, California there are no adults and everyone over 18 is either dead, or undead. (Spoiler: This isn’t technically true, but we will get to more of that later.) Josh comes to the conclusion that the missiles that ended the world had to have been “biological” because they didn't affect everyone under 18 and adults were either turned into goo or Ghoulies. Technically, he doesn't really know what happened.
In episode 4, Principal Burr (Matthew Broderick) says that the secrets people keep eat away at them and turn them into monsters. This could be a clue about why all the adults have become Ghoulies, but that would also imply that all adults in this world are evil. Then again, that wouldn’t be an unthinkable theory in a teen-centered series.
What Do Ghoulie Bites Do?
Nothing, actually. At the end of episode 2, Josh reveals that he was bitten by a Ghoulie and he has seen a lot of movies and television, so he believes that he has to cut off his arm so he doesn’t turn into one. He chops off his left index finger before Angelica (Alyvia Alyn Lind) stops him. After addressing him in her usual foul-mouthed manner, she informs him that they aren’t dealing with the typical undead. “They’re not zombies. This isn’t The Walking Dead,” she says while showing that she has been bitten by Ghoulies multiple times. This makes Josh’s “biological” theory more valid, and it also gives them hope that the mutations can be reversed, which separates Daybreak from the countless shows about the undead.
Advertisement
What Are The Ghoulie Rules?
A good rule of thumb is to assume any Ghoulie rule is based on a theory or hunch, rather than a law. The rules change constantly on Daybreak — it is about a world after the apocalypse, after all!
So, although Josh says early on that Ghoulies are all adults, this fact is contradicted through the introduction of multiple characters. First there is obnoxious jock Jaden Hoyles (Rob H. Roy) who is shown to be alive in episode 4. It is mentioned that Hoyles has been held back at least three times and an inappropriate incident (and subsequent blackmail) suggest that he has to be over 18. Still, he is perfectly fine and hasn’t become a Ghoulie.
Then there’s Ms. Crumble (Krysta Rodriguez) who is hiding out in the mall and is referred to as “The Witch.” Ms. Crumble is half-Goulie... or something. She craves blood, but she has self control and can communicate.
Lastly, and most importantly, there is Baron Triumph who is confirmed to be former principal Burr in episode 4. He needs to eat children to survive and it is suggested he is mutating into some kind of monster that is similar, but different from a Ghoulie. Things get really freaky in the finale, but since he's not a straight Ghoulie, we'll let you get there yourself.
Figuring out why all the adults are Ghoulies is one of the main concerns in Daybreak because it will help Josh and his group determine why this apocalypse happened. It is also a major priority for Angelica. She says her mom was underground in a submarine when the nuclear blast hit. Consequently, her mother hasn’t turned into a Ghoulie, but per these supposed rules, her mom will when she reaches the surface. Angelica needs to find a cure or explanation so that she can save her mother.
Still, none of this confirms the truth behind the Ghoulie outbreak or what the alternate mutations really are — that may take awhile. Daybreak may reveal the identity of Baron Triumph early on, but the series can’t show all of its cards too quickly.
Advertisement