13 Reasons Why suggests that one can solve a tragedy; that if you listen to enough tapes and yell at enough people in hallways you can fully understand why someone dies in a shocking and devastating way. Miles and his roommate Chip “The Colonel” Martin (Denny Love) share that painfully incorrect sentiment for the first half of“Beautiful Over There” due to the unclear circumstances of Alaska’s death. All the boys know is that Alaska showed up in their dorm in the middle of the night, demanded they help her drive off of campus, and refused to explain why she needed to leave. Then, on her way to wherever she was going, Alaska passed a cop car, sped past it, and drove directly into a truck that was stopped in the middle of the road. She died instantly. There were no tire marks at the scene of the crime, so Alaska did not swerve or brake.