Catherine uses this victory as an opportunity to fix yet another political problem: Minister Panin’s loyalties. He thinks he’s outsmarted her by suggesting that she show mercy to Mirovich. At first, Catherine agrees — she’s never had anyone executed before and as a liberal monarch, it’s a burden that weighs heavily on her conscience. In the end, though, she knows that in order to really hold the throne, she needs to show who’s boss. She lies to Panin, allowing him to promise Mirovich that he’ll be spared at the last minute, without ever intending to do so. She then forces Panin to watch the execution, as a reminder that she, and only she, makes the decisions in the Russian Empire. To be a great monarch, one has to be ruthless.

