The Internet Wasn’t Prepared To Feel This Nostalgic Over Looking For Alaska

the #LookingForAlaska series is surreal because i’ve imagined this since the first time i fell in love with this book. there’s something about hearing these lines i memorized in 6th grade and idolized for so long. i unpacked 3 boxes to find my old copy so i can reread this book— ayy lmao 👽🔥 (@anxiousalien420) October 18, 2019
14 year old me - stays up till 3am reading #lookingforalaska— Rebecca Rocke (@beccaarockk) October 18, 2019
24 year old me - stays up till 3am watching #lookingforalaska
starting looking for alaska let’s go 2015 john green fans pic.twitter.com/XaooZl1q8A— ً (@tomothyholland) October 18, 2019
Anticipating a piece of writing you love as a teen to be translated in a visual medium for years and suddenly it's here makes you so damn emotional and nostalgic. 2 minutes into #LookingForAlaska episode 1 and I teared up. 🌼☔— Kenneth Garon (@kennethgaron) October 18, 2019
They made a tv show of Looking For Alaska which I was obsessed w the book when I was like 13 and I was like oh this is fine I’ll watch it it’s probably stupid and 13 year old me is like pic.twitter.com/8kfYX8hEtd— MIA ISABELLA AICHER (@MiaAicher) October 18, 2019
All this time I forget how much I loved Alaska and how I look at her and saw this beautiful, incredible and smart young soul— 연인 ♀♡♀ For MINA 💚 (@luvmymyoui) October 19, 2019
Thank you for showing me all of this again #LookingForAlaska pic.twitter.com/W45zU0HOE0
not them starting with “i go to seek a great perhaps” bICH ITS TOO EARLY #LookingForAlaska— cay (@koralinadean) October 18, 2019
me: i can’t believe i thought looking for alaska was soo deep when i was 15— alyssa (@karrienico) October 18, 2019
looking for alaska mini series: if people were rain i was a drizzle and she was a hurricane
Someone pls tell me why I burst out crying when Takumi put on his fox hat and said “Cause no one can catch the motherfucking Fox” bc it was everything I wanted and more— Sara 🌸 (@10_sara_01) October 19, 2019
This adaptation is perfection #LookingForAlaska
Okay so I already love #LookingForAlaska because unlike the book, it’s equally both Pudge’s AND Alaska’s story. It’s not just from pudge’s perspective here. They’re really trying to flesh everybody out and it’s really good so far. 1/?— noah (@NoahBayshore) October 18, 2019
I loved the book so much when I read it but now this show has made me genuinely love Alaska in a way that I couldn't when reading the book. This is Alaska's story. This is Pudge's story. This is the Colonel's story. It is all of their stories. #LookingForAlaska @AlaskaOnHulu https://t.co/ngq0s0RCSx— ME!G 🦋💖🦋 (Life's A Show) (@lifesashow) October 19, 2019