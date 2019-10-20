Catherine was known throughout her reign for expanding Russian borders. When she came into power, Poland, which was coveted by several neighboring empires, had no clear boundaries. Catherine solved this problem by placing her ex-love Stanislaw Poniatowski on the Polish throne, believing that he would back Russian interests out of loyalty. When Poniatowski used this position to lead a series of reforms meant to strengthen Poland’s independence, Catherine forced him to abdicate. (Sensing a pattern?)