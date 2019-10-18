This track from Laumé may not be for everyone, but it's certainly for me. It's the new project from New Zealand-born songwriter Kim Pflaum, the former frontwoman and co-founder of Yumi Zouma. It's taking me back to bloghouse tracks from the 2010s, in the best way. I'm hearing shades of Caribu, Washed Out, and Hot Chip and I like them all. I am under the spell.