Ever since my first job at MTV working as a music programmer, I can't stop trying to match people with music they might like. So, I wrote a book called Record Collecting for Girls and started interviewing musicians. The Music Concierge is a column where I share music I'm listening to that you might enjoy, with a little context. Get everything I've recommended this year on Spotify, follow me on Twitter or Facebook, and leave a comment below telling me what you're listening to this week.
Jenny Owen Youngs "Gravitron"
Jenny Owen Youngs has a new EP coming on November 15, and this track from it just shot to the top of my autumn music playlist. It feels a great track to listen to while having a hot apple cider on an evening of stargazing in your cosiest beanie. Youngs' voice is wistful and quiet, the perfect pairing for a chill evening.
Yuna feat. Tyler, the Creator "Castaway"
Malaysian pop singer Yuna is worth obsessing over. This track with Tyler, the Creator, has a touch of traditional Malaysian folk music, with its percussion-focused sound, blended with some Bollywood sounds. But it also has a melody that, once it washes over you, feels like the softest brush against your soul. Let's get lost.
Skott "Midas"
Thanks Sweden, you've done it again: now I'm fixated on another pop song by yet another genius songwriter from the country that makes way too much catchy music. Skott's "Midas" is a stripped-down take on longing and romance, with just the right touch of historical references to make a nerd like myself appreciate it.
Laumė "Spells (Oedipusi)"
This track from Laumé may not be for everyone, but it's certainly for me. It's the new project from New Zealand-born songwriter Kim Pflaum, the former frontwoman and co-founder of Yumi Zouma. It's taking me back to bloghouse tracks from the 2010s, in the best way. I'm hearing shades of Caribu, Washed Out, and Hot Chip and I like them all. I am under the spell.
Grace Carter "Fired Up"
Grace Carter has been everyone's favourite this year and, with "Fired Up," she should be on your radar, too. It's about her first time falling in love and just listening to people sharing stories like that makes me happy. The light, almost tropical beat, of this song keeps it romantic while her voice brings all the sincerity you could want.
