Eva Mendes Shares Rare Comment On Partner Ryan Gosling

After spending years keeping their relationship quiet, Eva Mendes is now happy to swoon over partner Ryan Gosling — which is exactly what she did when she appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Friday.
Mendes and Gosling, who on the set of the 2012 film The Place Beyond the Pines, share two children: Esmeralda, 5, and Amada, 3. As she and Clarkson talked about the fact that they really need to get their kids together for a playdate, a photo of Mendes and Gosling appeared onscreen behind them.
“Oh my God, that’s so old. That’s literally me going like ‘I’m not in love with him. I’m not in love with him.’ Because I was trying to be professional,” Mendes joked to Clarkson, before gushing over her man’s good looks: “Oh, look at him, though.”
Mendes, who has taken a break from acting to raise her kids and explore other projects, currently has a line for New York & Co. She told Clarkson that Gosling is very “supportive” of her latest fashion line, but it may be because he really, really likes his sweats.
“He’s been loving the pants I’ve been doing,” she said. “I’ve been getting into pants more, especially soft pants like joggers.”
That’s Gosling: just another dad in sweats.
Mendes and Gosling have purposefully kept their family out of the public eye, but the actress did recently share just how special her relationship with Gosling is in an interview with Women’s Health.
“[Having kids] was the furthest thing from my mind," she told the outlet. "Ryan Gosling happened. I mean, falling in love with him. Then it made sense for me to have…not kids, but his kids. It was very specific to him."
We get it, Mendes. We'd be swooning too.
