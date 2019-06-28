Eva Mendes Shares Sweet & Rare Video Tribute To Ryan Gosling

There are few couples more private than Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes. We the public know they’re A Place Beyond the Pines co-stars, an almost impossibly good-looking item, the parents of two children, Esmerelda and Amada, and… that’s about it. So, when there are any details about the Gosling-Mendeses and how they feel about one another, it’s cause to pay attention.
Today, Mendes posted a very rare video of the two of them in parent mode to Instagram.
But while fans may be desperately waiting for a look into the couple’s off-camera life, this isn’t that. Instead, Mendes’ one-minute video is a tribute to hers and Gosling’s Place Beyond the Pines. Considering the fact the drama officially premiered six years ago in April 2013, it doesn’t appear Mendes was celebrating any kind of movie anniversary. Instead, she was just feeling nostalgic.
Advertisement
“Flashing back to one of my favorite scenes from A Place Beyond the Pines,” she wrote, using a flashback Friday hashtag. Mendes’ followers were thankful for the reminder, responding, “Such a great film, you two were magic,” and “One of my favourite moments from a film.”
While a clip from a six-year-old movie may not seem very personal for the Mendes-Goslings, it is. The pair hasn’t posed for a public photo together since 2012 (paparazzi however have snapped a few pictures in the years since). Mendes has never shared a personal photo of Gosling on Instagram. The closest she's ever come is a post that features the December 2018 book Congo Stories, in which Gosling's photography appears. Mendes’ Instagram caption gives him credit for it.
Yet, the Hitch actress has actually spoken about the couple’s life together a few times. “I'm just so obsessed with my kids that I don't want to leave them. They're just still so little,” she told E! News in September 2018. “I have my family, I have Ryan's family, and that's just invaluable to have family around supporting you.”
Advertisement