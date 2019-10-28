Story from TV Shows

Every Song In Netflix’s Daybreak Is Ghoulishly Good

Shannon Carlin
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photo: Courtesy of Netflix.
Warning: Spoilers for Daybreak season 1 ahead.
It’s the end of the world as we know it, and Netflix's Daybreak will make you feel more than fine. The horror-comedy, based on the graphic novel of the same name, is filled with a lot of Jadens and one Josh Wheeler (Colin Ford) who is trying to find his crush Sam Dean (Sophie Simnet) in this new post-apocalyptic world. It's a world that is more high school cafeteria than The Walking Dead, which means it's angsty as hell. Of course, Josh finds a lot more over the course of these 10 episodes that end with a final twist too good to spoil here and a scary good soundtrack.
The songs in Daybreak include familiar throwbacks like Smashing Pumpkins' ennui anthem "Today" and Tupac's "California Love," a state that has seen none of it since a mysterious blast turned the adults into Ghoulies. The soundtrack also includes more recent indie jams from The Decemberists, The Mountain Goats, and The Shins. Not to mention a few girl power ragers that might leave you wanting to join the Cheermazons. We have apocalyptic spirit, how 'bout you? Well, if you don't, this playlist might help.

More from TV

R29 Original Series