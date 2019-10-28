Warning: Spoilers for Daybreak season 1 ahead.
It’s the end of the world as we know it, and Netflix's Daybreak will make you feel more than fine. The horror-comedy, based on the graphic novel of the same name, is filled with a lot of Jadens and one Josh Wheeler (Colin Ford) who is trying to find his crush Sam Dean (Sophie Simnet) in this new post-apocalyptic world. It's a world that is more high school cafeteria than The Walking Dead, which means it's angsty as hell. Of course, Josh finds a lot more over the course of these 10 episodes that end with a final twist too good to spoil here and a scary good soundtrack.
The songs in Daybreak include familiar throwbacks like Smashing Pumpkins' ennui anthem "Today" and Tupac's "California Love," a state that has seen none of it since a mysterious blast turned the adults into Ghoulies. The soundtrack also includes more recent indie jams from The Decemberists, The Mountain Goats, and The Shins. Not to mention a few girl power ragers that might leave you wanting to join the Cheermazons. We have apocalyptic spirit, how 'bout you? Well, if you don't, this playlist might help.