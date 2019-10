It’s the end of the world as we know it, and Netflix's Daybreak will make you feel more than fine. The horror-comedy, based on the graphic novel of the same name, is filled with a lot of Jadens and one Josh Wheeler (Colin Ford) who is trying to find his crush Sam Dean (Sophie Simnet) in this new post-apocalyptic world. It's a world that is more high school cafeteria than The Walking Dead, which means it's angsty as hell. Of course, Josh finds a lot more over the course of these 10 episodes that end with a final twist too good to spoil here and a scary good soundtrack.