Prince Harry Can Barely Make It Through This Speech About His Wife & Son

Prince Harry is sure to win 2019's Dad Of The Year award for his sweet videos alone. We all remember the overexcited interview he gave shortly after baby Archie's birth, and during a speech for the WellChild Awards — a charity for U.K. children with serious illnesses — on Tuesday, he was similarly overcome with emotion, tearing up and at one point stopping the speech to collect himself.
The new father recounted attending the awards last year, at which time he and wife Meghan Markle knew they were expecting — even though the rest of the world didn't.
Advertisement
"I remember squeezing Meghan's hands so tight during the awards," he said in the speech after taking a moment to hold back tears, apologize, and laugh. "And both of us were thinking what it would be like to be parents one day, and more so what it would be like to do everything we could to protect and help our child should they be born with immediate challenges or become unwell over time."
Archie was later born on May 6, and the Prince says fatherhood has given him a whole new perspective. Specifically, he says the charity's work "pulls at my heartstrings in a way that I could never have understood until I had a child of my own."
If Harry's words weren't enough to warm your heart, then this photo posted back on Father's Day will likely do the trick:
Watch the emotional moment during Prince Harry's speech below.
Prince Harry appears close to tears during speech about Meghan Markle, baby Archie at charity event for sick children https://t.co/ivAZDbGLqJ pic.twitter.com/DrMjiUbZk4— TIME (@TIME) October 16, 2019
Advertisement