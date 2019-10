Celebrity tattoo artist Nico Bassill shared the tattoos he gave the lovebirds on Instagram Stories. Simpson got a skull with crossbones and scythe on his chest, while Cyrus got a bleeding heart with a dagger cutting through it that reads "Rock n Roll Heart" on the back of her arm. Cyrus also gave a glimpse of the new tattoo on her Instagram Story. She captioned the photo, "Rock N Roll Heart Forever."