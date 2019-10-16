There are couples who like to keep it low-key when it comes to date night with a romantic dinner or Netflix-and-chill sesh. Then, there's Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson, who opted to get inked together while out in Los Angeles.
Celebrity tattoo artist Nico Bassill shared the tattoos he gave the lovebirds on Instagram Stories. Simpson got a skull with crossbones and scythe on his chest, while Cyrus got a bleeding heart with a dagger cutting through it that reads "Rock n Roll Heart" on the back of her arm. Cyrus also gave a glimpse of the new tattoo on her Instagram Story. She captioned the photo, "Rock N Roll Heart Forever."
This is latest move in their budding romance. The relationship comes after Cyrus split with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth and a recent breakup with Kaitlynn Carter.
If history is proof, tattoos are Cyrus' love language. In August, the singer got the Visconti coat of arms or biscione — now known as the symbol of the city of Milan — after an Italian getaway with Carter. Also, she's gotten a handful of designs dedicated to all of her pets.
But, if we've learned anything from couples getting tattoos together (á la Ari and Pete), it's that things can get pretty serious, pretty fast once ink gets involved.
