It’s debate night again, and 12 democratic candidates are taking the stage tonight. As the Democratic National Committee (DNC) hosts a record number of candidates for the fourth debate, we expect several hot topics to hit the floor. But, there is one keyword everyone will undoubtedly hear over and over again: impeachment.
Here are the candidates on tonight’s debate stage: former Vice President Joe Biden; Sen. Bernie Sanders; Sen. Elizabeth Warren; Sen. Kamala Harris; Mayor Pete Buttigieg; former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke; Sen. Cory Booker; Sen. Amy Klobuchar; former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro; and Andrew Yang; Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard; billionaire Tom Steyer.
We’ve laid out all of the key moments from tonight’s fourth Democratic debate here:
To impeach or not to impeach
Warren kicks off the question of Trump’s impeachment inquiry saying that no one is above the law, and that includes the president. “It’s about the next president and the next president and the next president, and the future of this country. Impeachment is the way to go forward,” she proclaimed. Sanders mirrored her position, taking it a step further saying that Donald Trump is the most corrupt president in this country, and Biden and Harris quickly reiterated those exact words.
When Biden was asked about his son’s role in the Ukraine investigation spearheaded by Trump, addressing a statement from Hunter Biden earlier today, he deflects back to Trump saying that this is the issue we should be focusing on: impeachment.
Kamala Harris redirects the conversation to reproductive rights.
Kamala Harris who got the last word and it was a zinger: WOMEN. Harris redirected the conversation to healthcare for women, pointing out the dangers of stripping women’s healthcare rights throughout the country. She said, “It is not an exaggeration to say that women will die: poor women, women of color will die. Women are the majority of the population in this country and people need to keep their hands off women’s bodies.”
Klobuchar vs. Warren
Klobuchar seems to have it in for Warren tonight, calling her healthcare plan a “pipe dream,” alleging that Sanders’ plan is at least “honest.” They went back and forth on Warren’s healthcare proposal and Klobuchar did not back down, which elicited some mixed reviews.
Amy Klobuchar on "Medicare for All:" "I appreciate Elizabeth's work. But again, the difference between a plan and a pipe dream is something you can actually get done" #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/m2yyF3jQbF— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 16, 2019
She went after her again over the billionaire debate, and this time they really went head-to-head.
Klobuchar and Warren face-off over how to roll out a proposed billionaire tax #DemocraticDebate pic.twitter.com/iJSv3UTDof— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) October 16, 2019
Tom Steyer uses the word "frenemies."
Definitely the first time a candidate has used the word “frenemies” on the debate stage.— Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) October 16, 2019
Buttigieg and O'Rourke clash on guns.
Heated gun control debate re: mandatory buybacks:@BetoORourke: "Let's not be limited by the polls & the consultants and the focus groups"@PeteButtigieg: "The problem isn’t the polls, the problem is the policy. & I don't need lessons from you on courage, political or personal"— Julia Jester (@JulesJester) October 16, 2019
Amy Klobuchar gets SO mom
On Russia: "This wasn't meddling. That's what I do when I call my daughter on a Saturday night and ask her what she's doing. Sorry. This was much more serious than that. This was actually invading our election."
