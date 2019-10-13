Jared Padalecki Is Sticking With The CW After Supernatural For An Unexpected Reboot

Supernatural’s run on the CW is coming to an end, but Sam Winchester — or, rather, Jared Padalecki — isn’t going anywhere. Padalecki is gearing up for another run on the network for a reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger, Deadline reports.
In addition to playing the titular character, Cordell Walker, Padalecki will also serve as an executive producer. The reboot of the ‘90s action and crime series, which starred Chuck Norris, centers on “a widower and father of two with his own moral code, who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there’s more work to be done at home.”
Advertisement
Given the number of, well, supernatural shows (pun intended) on The CW, Walker, Texas Ranger seems to be pretty tame by comparison. Think about it: Padalecki will be taking down human criminals instead of vampires and demons like he did on Supernatural for the last 15 seasons. Groundbreaking.
Padalecki discussed being “passionate” about Walker, Texas Ranger earlier this month while reflecting on Supernatural’s finale.
“As much as I fantasize about relaxing, I don’t relax well necessarily,” Padalecki joked in reference to taking a break from acting. “So when this opportunity came up... it’s a dream. I am very passionate about the story we can tell.”
Now, fingers crossed that Padalecki’s Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles is cast as Walker's partner and best friend, James "Jimmy" Trivette, because why break up a winning team?
Advertisement