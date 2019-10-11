The Red Carpet Ode To Angelina Jolie & Billy Bob Thornton We Didn’t Know We Needed

A pop culture nugget I'd like you to take with you through the weekend is the fact that Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton were married for two years. Their short-lived romance is perhaps best exemplified by their red carpet appearance for the premiere of Gone in 60 Seconds in 2000, which is why Avan Jogia and Cleopatra Coleman's tribute at the premiere of Zombieland: Double Tap was immediately recognizable.
Thornton and Jolie wed after just a few months of romance. Their courtship wasn't even public knowledge until Jolie debuted a "Billy Bob" tattoo in April of 2000. The red carpet appearance that June is time capsule of weird fashion and even weirder decisions. The couple later divorced in 2003.
Jogia, who stars in the new Zombieland: Double Tap film, donned a groovy long-sleeve shirt and leather pants to recreate Thornton's extremely early-aughts look, but Coleman, who stars in Netflix's In the Shadow Of The Moon, really shines in her tribute to Jolie. Her leather pants and cuffed blue t-shirt is taken to the next level with her own take on Jolie's "Billy Bob" tattoo. Instead, Coleman's (likely temporary) ink says "Avan Jogia," a nod to her boyfriend of two years.
Reps for the actors didn't immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment, but we have the words of Jolie and Thornton to keep us company.
“The other day we were mentioning how I needed to get one of those heart monitors on me because I’m convinced I’m going to have a heart attack,” Jolie told Us Weekly in June 2000 about her then-husband. “He kissed me the other day and I nearly fainted. I swear on my family’s lives. I nearly fell over.”
“Sex for us is almost too intense,” Thornton added.
Even then, however, they were met with skepticism.
"All the reasons people think it won’t last are all the reasons why they know deep down we’re perfect for each other," Jolie insisted. In the end, maybe not perfect for each other — but definitely perfect for Halloween costumes.
