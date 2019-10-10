The Good Place is trying to prove once again that bad humans can become better with a push in the right direction. But newly appointed experiment leader/architect Eleanor (Kristen Bell) has her work cut out for her, because the four humans on The Good Place are forking challenging. Eleanor, Tahani (Jameela Jamil), Jason (Manny Jacinto), Michael (Ted Danson), and Janet (D'Arcy Carden) only have one year to prove their theory that human behavior can improve, and they're stuck dealing with test subjects hand-picked by the Bad Place to torture them the most.
The experiment has already gone awry once thanks to some Bad Place cheating. One of the original humans, Linda (Rachel Winfree) from Norway, was actually a demon in disguise. When the judge (Maya Rudolph) caught wind of that, she assigned Chidi (William Jackson Harper) to be the new fourth test subject, since his memory had already been erased. In case you forgot: Chidi chose to give up his memories once he found out that his ex-girlfriend was one of the test subjects. He couldn't go through with being one of the people manipulating her behind the scenes.
The rest of the humans seem to have varying levels of "badness," but they are each uniquely designed to frustrate one of the people running the experiment. In that vein, they are also all equal matches to where the original humans started their Good Place journeys. One of the stipulations for the test was that the Bad Place could only pick test subjects who were "the same level of badness as the original ding-dongs," as the Bad Place team put it. That also gives a hint as to what they each might have done to end up in the Bad Place to begin with.
As Eleanor and her team try to figure out what makes these new humans (and Chidi) tick, viewers can as well. Here's what we know so far.