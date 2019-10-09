Lauren Conrad & William Tell Welcome Second Child

One-time queen of The Hills, Little Market co-founder, and lifestyle mogul Lauren Conrad has welcomed her second baby, according to a post on her Instagram.
Conrad and husband William Tell, whom she married in 2014, are already parents to Liam, who was born in 2017. On Wednesday, Conrad announced that the couple welcomed another baby boy, with a very cool name.
"Our sweet baby boy, Charlie Wolf Tell, has arrived!" Conrad wrote on Instagram, alongside a cute watercolor painting of her, Liam, Tell, and the family's pets.
The unique name Conrad and Tell gave their son reportedly has "family ties," according to People.
Earlier this month, Conrad posted a pic towards the end of her pregnancy journey to Instagram.
"Currently somewhere between 'Get this baby out of me!' and 'Stay in there kid! We still have so much prep to do!' And thank you @hannahskvarla for taking this photo on our way back from the pool. This counts as a maternity shoot, right?" she wrote.
"It’s been hard to keep this one to myself! Very excited to share that our family will be getting a little bigger this year," Conrad wrote on Instagram at the time.
Just before Liam was born, Conrad told People she thinks she and Tell may stop having kids after baby number two.
"I think it’s best not to be outnumbered," she joked to the outlet.
Refinery29 reached out to Conrad for comment.
