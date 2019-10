And there's yet another streaming giant whose content was recently made available for offline viewing. HBO, which joins basically every other streaming service and channel (besides Netflix) on Apple's new Apple TV Channels , has also made offline downloads available for the first time ever. The new Channels offering on Apple's redesigned TV app (available on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV) is basically like a home base for all of your subscriptions — including HBO, Starz, Showtime, Smithsonian Channel, EPIX, Tastemade, CBS All-Access, and MTV Hits — except you don't need separate log-in credentials for each one. And all of the content is available for offline download — including HBO's entire catalog. Which means you can watch Kendall Roy rap on Succession over and over again, regardless of whether you have wifi or a cellular connection. And also, once Apple TV+, Apple's original content streaming service , comes out on November 1 (for $4.99/month or free for a year with purchase of a new iPhone, Mac, or Apple TV), you can download all those shows and movies as well for offline viewing — including The Morning Show, which I honestly cannot wait for.