Students At James Franco’s Acting School File Lawsuit Detailing Inappropriate Behavior

When Franco wore a Time’s Up pin on the red carpet at the Golden Globes in January of 2018, Tither-Kaplan told The Los Angeles Times it was a “slap in the face.” At the Women’s March later that month, actress Scarlett Johansson called out Franco by saying she wanted her “pin back” in the wake of the allegations. Some Oscar voters told The Los Angeles Times that they regretted voting for Franco for Best Actor for his film The Disaster Artist after reading of his allegations.