R29 Fashion Editors On Which Fashion Week Best Personifies Their Style

That's all, folks. Fashion Week has come and gone, taking its spring 2020 runways with it. Over the past 30 days, Refinery29's fashion team saw tons of trends that we have already begun to add into our wardrobe, plotted out what pieces we have to buy next season once they are available, and even printed off specific pictures from the runway to add to our own personal mood boards.
But we'd be lying if we didn't admit to playing favorites. Some cities just speak to our specific aesthetics better than others. Ahead, we explain which cities best represent the women we aim to be when we get dressed in the morning, or at the very least, who we would be if money were no object.