Before you commit to nostalgic chunky highlights, there's one important thing Abergel wants you to know. "As you can see specifically where the placement of the highlights are, you have to commit to where you’re going to part your hair," he said. "Otherwise, the finished result could look odd and unsymmetrical." I'm unadventurous and stick with a center parting, so that was easy — but if you like to switch up your style or wear your hair in a bun or ponytail, this is definitely something to consider.