On the show, Kate's father (Dougray Scott) runs a security company that has been attempting to protect the city in Batman's absence. But his team is no match for the violent Alice in Wonderland gang, which is much more scary than its name makes it sound. Kate wants to help him, but it's complicated. Her father has forbid her from getting involved, because he's worried about losing her. So Kate turns to her cousin's abandoned lair and gives his superhero suit a try for herself so she can take on bad guys in secret.