Batwoman is the newest superhero addition to The CW, premiering October 6. Starring Ruby Rose as Kate Kane (Batwoman's alter ego), the show picks up three years after Batman has abandoned Gotham. Without a vigilante hero on the streets, criminals are running the city. Enter Batman's cousin Batwoman and her cast of friends who are determined to shape things up.
On the show, Kate's father (Dougray Scott) runs a security company that has been attempting to protect the city in Batman's absence. But his team is no match for the violent Alice in Wonderland gang, which is much more scary than its name makes it sound. Kate wants to help him, but it's complicated. Her father has forbid her from getting involved, because he's worried about losing her. So Kate turns to her cousin's abandoned lair and gives his superhero suit a try for herself so she can take on bad guys in secret.
Only, when everyone starts to believe that the vigilante helping Gotham is just Batman having returned at last, Kate's got a message for them. In the series' trailer, she reveals that this new superhero is Batwoman, and she's not about to let a man take credit for her work.