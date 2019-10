“Washington, D.C., and the surrounding area is largely pretty liberal, but obviously we're the capital, so you will have people that are Republicans. There are people here that work for the administration. There are jokes in the media about people that support Trump having a hard time with online dating and all that. I have a few acquaintances and people in my social circles, a friend, for example, who is a bit of a professional mentor who came up and was in a pretty high-ranking position within the Department of Defense during the Bush years. He’s a Republican and is always sympathizing with Mitch McConnell, and I still engage with him. We'll have debates, but he's not so outrageous that he won't listen to what I have to say, and he does not like Trump either. Whereas I went to school with an individual who voted for Trump and we would have debates as well, and they were respectful.