Nick Jonas Says He Was Close To A Coma Before Diabetes Diagnosis

When the “Cool” singer was just 13 years old, he lost a lot of weight, and couldn’t quench his thirst for sugary soda , People Magazine reports. One of his brothers noticed his symptoms, and he went to the doctor. There, they discovered his blood sugar levels were 917, nine times the normal level. Increased thirst, unintended weight loss, and high blood pressure are all indicative of diabetes , according to Mayo Clinic.