The Best Wigs For Transforming Into Daenerys Targaryen This Halloween

Whether you approved of the show's highly divisive ending or not, you can't deny the cultural impact Game of Thrones had over the past decade — including its influence on Halloween. Since the first episode aired in 2011, we've seen countless fans dressed as White Walkers, and even more inspired by Daenerys Stormborn of the House Targaryen, First of Her Name, the Unburnt, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, Breaker of Chains, and Mother of Dragons... or just Khaleesi for short.